Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson said officials are trying to solve a drug problem in the community — specifically drugs laced with fentanyl.
“We do have some areas of concern,” Wilkerson told county commissioners Thursday. “There are a lot of drugs on the street. We are seeing what we can do to address this.”
Wilkerson said the county had 11 fentanyl overdoses involving juveniles in the past year, but none of them resulted in death.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked what can be done to solve the problem.
“We’re finding out how to target these problems,” Wilkerson said. “We can’t lock everyone up. There are some users who want treatment.”
Wilkerson also said RCPD is doing everything it can.
“It’s going to take community-based strategy, from schools, law office, probation services,” Wilkerson said. “I’m not saying it’s out of hand yet, but I want to keep it from getting there.”
Committee
appointment
Commissioners appointed commissioner Greg McKinley to the North County Ambulance and Riley County Public Safety Headquarters building committee with a 2-1 vote. Commissioner John Ford voted no.
“When you put an elected official on there, and you’re working with the people who are going to use it, there’s a political subdivision to it,” Ford said.
While it is not an official board, it is the workgroup that is helping with planning the EMS headquarters in Manhattan and a new EMS station in Leonardville.
McKinley said a reason he wants to be on the board is because he thinks he can help.
“I have a lot of useful information on that,” McKinley said. “I can’t make a decision on the board, just when questions come up. Final decisions are for all of us, not just for one.”
Focke said it would be a good idea.
In other business, the commission approved:
Riley County Community Corrections applying for a Greater Manhattan Community Foundation grant. Community corrections has received the grant since 2011, using it to pay for evaluations and medication assistance. The total grant is $10,000 with $1,500 for medications, $6,500 for housing assistance, and $2,000 for mental health assessments and therapy co-pays.
An updated standard operating guidelines and departmental policies for the Riley County Fire District No. 1. The previous policies were from 1998. Russel Stukey, emergency management director and fire chief, said the previous policies and guidelines either were not compliant with the current law or out of date. He also said the department still needed to make more changes but it would happen over time after further review.