The Riley County government is asking The Manhattan Mercury to pay $198 for one day’s records that inform the public about coronavirus outbreaks here.
The county on Monday replied to the news organization’s request under the state law that allows the public to access government records. The Mercury submitted that request last week, after the county government announced its new policy, which is to give the public no information at all about outbreaks.
For several months, the county had announced the names of organizations or events where outbreaks had occurred. That is consistent with the policy of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which says that it makes public this information “in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.”
But the county early this month stopped specifically identifying outbreaks, and then last week quit giving out any information at all. Health Department director Julie Gibbs’ rationale for the move has varied; on Monday she defended it in discussions with county commissioners on the grounds that she didn’t want people staying away from businesses just because they previously had an outbreak.
Assistant county counselor Craig Cox on Monday told The Mercury in an e-mail that it could have records that pertained to outbreaks as of Dec. 16 at noon, and that the cost of $198 would cover staff time and the cost of the records themselves. The government is allowed to charge for its reasonable costs when members of the public ask for records.
Mercury publisher Ned Seaton asked for a waiver of the fee, and said the newspaper would continue to file the request routinely if the fees were waived.
“I don’t believe we -- or anybody -- ought to have to pay to obtain information that needs to be public anyway,” Seaton said.