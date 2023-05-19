Jared Tremblay, planning manager for Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization, said Thursday the state of Kansas and the Manhattan area are behind in the shift to electric vehicles.
Tremblay spoke at the combined Riley County Commission and City of Manhattan Commission meeting.
“I’m not overly excited about this whole thing, but I think it’s coming. So we need to try our best to be ready for it,” Tremblay said.
Tremblay said even though Kansas only has 6,000 registered electric vehicles (EVs), residents should expect to see more on the road within the next few years. He said there is a large push to go electric from the federal and state government along with the public and automakers.
He also said that the manufacturing habits of China, the world’s largest auto market, will have a large impact. He said studies predict 50% of its sold vehicles be electric by 2025.
Manhattan only has EV charging stations at the Discovery Center and in the Kansas State University parking garage.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city has had numerous inquiries about when Manhattan will get more electric chargers. He said if the city government installed Type 2 chargers it could be an opportunity for visitors to check out the town.
“If they need to take an hour or two to charge on a Type 2, why not welcome them in your community,” Fehr said.
Tremblay said as part of the government’s interest in growing electric car ownership, the government is offering grants to build charging stations across interstate highways. Some examples he gave were the Kansas Department of Transportation National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and the Safe Streets for All Grant.
Some of these grants have closed for this year but will be open again next year. Tremblay said the local government needs to partner with Evergy and begin the process of planning for next year. This will look like updating city and county policies or housing codes. Officials said they are concerned about a drop in tax revenue because of electric car users who won’t need to pay gas taxes.