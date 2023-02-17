The Riley County Commission on Thursday approved water and sewer rate increases for area systems.
The rates affected by the commission’s action are Deep Creek sewer, Hunter’s Island water, Konza Valley water and University Park water and sewer.
Evan McMillan, assistant public works director, said the rate increases mostly are affected by the city government’s rate increases. He said those increases included raising the capacity surcharge and minimum rates by 35% and the water rate by 18% in 2022, and 4% water and 3% sewer increases for 2023.
McMillian said the Deep Creek sewer rate isn’t affected by the city government, but the county needs to generate additional revenue for expected system improvements. He said the rest of the increases are affected in some capacity by the city’s increase.
According to county documents, the average monthly bills will increase $9 for Deep Creek sewer (from $36 per month to $45), $10.63 for Hunter’s Island water ($55.07 to $65.70), $2.66 for Konza Valley water ($51.44 to $54.10) and $4.76 for University Park water and sewer ($85.44 to $90.20).
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said the city’s water rate goes up because of high-end users like K-State, which is unfair to the regular user.
Commissioner John Ford said the increases are “quite large” all at once.
“Every little thing in our lives keeps continually going up,” he said. “And we wonder why childcare isn’t affordable. We wonder why housing isn’t affordable. All this stuff plays a role in that.”
Sales tax
reimbursement
The commission approved presenting an agreement to the county’s “small cities” to reimburse them after a reduction of the sales tax rate. Once each city signs its agreement, the commission would sign it.
The Riley County and Manhattan governments previously shared a 0.5% countywide tax, but the city broke away to create its own 0.5% citywide tax passed by voters, allowing it to incorporate the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.
In response, the county created a 0.2% countywide tax, which voters passed in 2021.
According to the agreement, the county government will use the general fund to reimburse each small city following the end of each calendar quarter, beginning at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
County counselor Clancey Holeman said the reimbursements would fluctuate like sales tax payments always have based on sales.
“The better those receipts are, the better news for the small cities,” he said.
Riley County has budgeted $160,000 for reimbursements to the small cities during 2023.
