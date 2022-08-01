The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimously approved the compliance plan for the University Park sewer system as it considers the cheaper option for fixing the treatment problem.
The county is leaning towards building a non-discharging lagoon system instead of a new mechanical wastewater treatment facility. The lagoon system is estimated to cost $1.6 million, and the mechanical wastewater treatment facility would cost $2.7 million.
Public works director John Ellermann said the lagoon system is a much cheaper option than building a new facility and will cost less to maintain. The compliance documents contains the options for a treatment facility and lagoon system. The county is also required to submit a summary of quarterly reports for operational changes and water test results.
University Park is a development on the west side of Tuttle Creek Lake in an unincorporated part of Riley County. The county oversees the sewer district.
The district, which treats domestic wastewater from district residents and landowners that is discharged into Tuttle Creek Lake, isn’t meeting various regulations, according to the EPA.
The EPA said in its order that the pH limits of the discharged sewage multiple times from December 2015 to August 2021 was below the minimum level of 6.0, which means it’s more acidic than allowed.
Meeting documents say the lagoon system should be a two-cell non-discharging lagoon system with a combined water surface of five acres. The system will be designed for about 300 people. With the water surface required (five acres) and setbacks, the county will need 12 acres of land to construct the lagoon.
Ellermann expects to start project designs with SMH consulting later this month. A lagoon system or wastewater treatment facility has to be built by 2025. A location for the lagoon is undecided.
Ellermann will submit the University Park compliance plans to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency Monday afternoon.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
A request by the Riley County Police Department Commissioner to move forward with the application process for the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant. The grant is a federal grant from the Department of Justice. Commissioners had a public hearing prior to the approval. RCPD is asking for $24,533. Meeting documents say the entire grant allocation is to hire a vendor to design and deliver a revamped RCPD website.
A request by health department director Julie Gibbs to fill the maternal and child health home visitor position. The position provides information and education to clients, is responsible for grant proposals and data collection and grant writing, manages the Becoming a Mom classes and schedules home visits.