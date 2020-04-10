The Riley County Commission on Thursday formally approved two resolutions regarding in-state travel and self-quarantine for employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first resolution, which the commission discussed previously, orders all employees who travel in-state for non-essential activities to self-quarantine for 14 days before going back to work. If an employee defied Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order, an employee’s two-week quarantine would be without pay, unless federal law requires compensation, according to Cindy Volanti, county human resource manager.
The second resolution orders employees to not return to work until they are fever free. If an employee returns to work before he or she is fever free, that person may face disciplinary action, which could include termination.
Commissioners also approved establishing more safety protocols for county employees who work in law enforcement and emergency medical services in additional counties other than Riley County.
Employees can still work in other counties, but they must follow protocol that asks employees to take more safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes an audit to determine if an employee works in a high-risk area.
“So within the EMS department, (it is) adding the employment audit, and so that will determine if they’re working in a high-risk (area) and then they have to follow those protocols,” Volanti said.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
Approved a telework agreement for the IT department and a social media policy for all of the county’s employees. The agreement establishes protocol for employees working from home. It establishes guidelines for using county equipment at home, Volanti said. The social media policy establishes guidelines for departments and individuals when using those platforms.