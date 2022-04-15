The Riley County Commission on Thursday accepted an outreach, prevention and early intervention (OPEI) health grant.
The OPEI aims to provide resources and services to low-income families and at-risk infants in Riley County.
The county first received the state grant in 2013. Total funding for the grant will not exceed $440,000, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health provides $220,000 for the grant, and Riley County provides $220,000 in funds from the county budget. Officials did not indicate which fund the money is coming from.
Some of the program elements include facilitating bonding between parent and infant, promoting healthy child development, preventing child abuse and neglect among project children from birth to age five, and linking children to a pediatric medical facility and other community and developmental resources.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
A bid from Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., for asphalt seal oil for $179,530 and a bid from Bayer Construction for crushed limestone chips for $26.90 per ton.
County Clerk Rich Vargo’s request to fill an open position for clerk administrator analyst. Vargo said the position is important in the tax roll process and works with townships and cemeteries on their budgets.