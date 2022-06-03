Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved resolutions for mid-year salary increases.
The Mercury previously reported that employees would get a 10.5% bump. The funding is coming from unused personnel costs.
Since the implementation is happening at the midyear point, Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Ward said employees would get a 5.25% increase for the rest of 2022, which will cost $1.2 million this year.
This salary increase affects EMS, classified and professional employees. Professional employees include elected officials, department heads and attorneys.
Meeting documents say county commissioners adjusted annualized salary will be $50,218. Commissioners’ 2022 base pay was set at $47,713, and commissioners made $45,811 in 2021.
Ward said the increase will start July 9 with a payout on July 14.
This is phase one of a planned two-phase salary increase. Officials are still working on the details of the second phase and how much it will cost.
Commissioners also unanimously approved switching the human resource IT software from ADP to Paylocity.
Currently, the county uses ADP, along with three other software solutions for HR management, payroll, career portal and applicant tracking, and employee performance management. The services altogether cost $90,269 annually.
Ward said Paylocity would take all of those things and house it in one system. The annual cost for Paylocity will be $82,066 and $9,062 for implementation for 2022.
Ward said the county has $90,300 budgeted in 2022 for the current systems.
Ward said department heads are frustrated with the current system, and things don’t flow down from the supervisor as Ward wants.
Tentatively, the county would begin using Paylocity on June 15.