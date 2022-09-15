Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved a resolution to implement a 0.2% countywide sales tax for roads and bridges, starting in January.
The previous 0.5% sales tax will expire in December. The county shared that tax revenue with the Manhattan city government, but the city broke away to implement its own 0.5% citywide tax.
The new tax is scheduled to last for five years, and it would generate $10 million over the tax’s lifespan.
The proceeds of the 0.2% countywide sales tax will be used to finance the costs of bridge and roadway improvements, maintenance, and reconstruction.
Voters approved the 0.2% sales tax in November 2021.
Other business
Commissioners also approved a resolution to make an internal improvement for High Plains Ranch Road Benefit District.
High Plains Ranch Road Benefit District was created in December 2021, after the commission unanimously voted for it.
The resolution consists of repaving High Plains Ranch Road, which is north of Manhattan on Kansas Highway 113. High Plains Ranch consists of seven unplatted lots and two platted lots. Officials said the road is paved but has deteriorated to a point it can no longer be maintained.
The cost for the road improvement will be $135,806.10. All property owners on the lots have approved the creation and have consented to the liability to repay the repaving project cost.