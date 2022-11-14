Riley County commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to ratify a contract between the county and Leonardville city government for land where an EMS station will be built.
The vote was 2-0; officials said commissioner Kathryn Focke was out on personal business.
County counselor Clancy Holeman said the title company, First American Title, wanted a resolution approved for its comfort level with the transaction.
Holeman said ratifying it means that the contract is legitimate, and the commission authorized it.
The county paid $7,500 for the land and $683 in additional charges for a total cost of $8,183. The lot is at 00000 East Barton St.
Earlier in November, County EMS Director David Adams showed the commission a preliminary floor layout. The building includes an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, common area and storage.
The county is building an EMS station in Leonardville as a way to reduce response times to north county residents after years of complaints.
Health bylaws
County commissioners also approved amending the Public Health Advisory Council Bylaws.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said the bylaws had not been reviewed since 2016. The only change that was made regarded board member’s relatives or subordinates being on the board.
“Council members shall not be subordinate to one another. Additional council members can be related but shall be added as a non-voting members.”
Previously, the bylaws said “council members shall not be related to each other or subordinate to one another.”
Gibbs said two people are on the current board are related.
Additionally, the county health department gave out 1,184 flu and 1,093 COVID vaccines in October.
In other business, commissioners also approved:
A request by public works director John Ellermann to fill an open security officer position. Meeting documents say that a person in this position mainly serves during the election and when the planning and zoning board meets.
A contract with Schwab-Eaton for $22,500 to do biennial bridge inspections. Assistant county engineer Evan McMillan said about 128 bridges will be inspected.