Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved equipment purchases for the north Riley County EMS station.
The commission granted the request from EMS director David Adams for equipment for an ambulance, which included a Stryker Power Load System for $21,738, Stryker Power Cot for $20,663, and Stryker Stair Chair for $3,511.
Additionally, commissioners gave approval for other equipment like other equipment for the ambulance (splints, disposable supplies, ventilator, disposable equipment, iPads, pagers) as well as IT for the station like internet, computers, desks, and then station supplies like a washer and dryer, beds, refrigerator, lockers, TV. The total for these items is $106,200. All supplies and requested equipment will come out of the American Rescue Plan Act fund for reimbursements.
Next month, the county plans to hire an architect to design a new station in Leonardville. Riley County EMS currently has four stations — all of them in Manhattan.
After years of complaints from north Riley County residents about long wait times for ambulance services, discussions in addressing the issue have picked up in recent months. While the county works to build a new station, interim EMS services will start this summer at the Leonardville fire station.
Other approvals
The commission unanimously approved requests from Shelly Williams, director of Riley County Community Corrections:
- Reallocating appropriations for drug court. Williams said the county awarded them $7,081, and the department is taking $2,352 of those dollars as incentives for drug court client behavior. Some incentives include curfew extension, ATA bus pass, work incentives and $5 gift cards to local businesses.
- Submitting grant applications to the Manhattan city government for adult services and juvenile services. The county has received city alcohol dollars since 2011; the dollars pay for direct drug and alcohol services for clients on felony supervision. Williams will ask for an increase for adult services from $25,000 in 2022 to $51,610 in 2023. Part of that increase is to hire a part-time urinalysis technician for the calendar year. She will ask for a decrease for juvenile services from $6,300 in 2022 to $4,300 in 2023.
In other business, commissioners approved:
- Reimbursement checks from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann asked to put $169,836 in reimbursements checks for two separate projects: dust control on Crooked Creek Road and a 50/50 cost share of bridges turned over by KDOT after the K-18 project. The money will go into the capital improvement fund.
- Buying 52 new desktop computers — 44 for the public works department and 8 for the Register of Deeds — for $45,799.
- Hiring Tom Taul as a sanitary code hearing officer. He will handle appeals under the sanitary code. According to meeting documents, the county will pay Taul $60 per hour. Cases usually last one to three hours, and there could be one to four cases per year.
Using the TicketsatWork employee discount program. The program offers discounts on electronics, appliances, rental cars, fitness memberships, and things like travel events, movies and attractions. Officials said there is no cost to the county.