Riley County will spend $22,753 using federal relief money to buy and install ultraviolet lights in ambulances that officials say kill 99.9% of the coronavirus in two minutes.
Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved buying these lights.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said commissioner John Ford.
These lights will allow for safe and quick disinfection of ambulances after every patient, officials said. In addition, the lights kill clostridium difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) , other bacteria, viruses, mold, protozoa and yeast, according to the memo.
“I feel that this is a very important purchase for our department to help us in cleaning our ambulances,” said David Adams, Riley County Emergency Medical Services director.
Money from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding will pay for the lights, according to a county memo.
Riley County received almost $15 million in federal funding distributed through the state government.
Grant approval
Commissioners approved a request from the Riley County Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health program to apply for a Technologies for Families grant to support early childhood care and education for families during the coronavirus pandemic.
This grant will help families secure technological equipment such as computers and modems.
The grant amount is $17,884, said Breva Spencer, maternal and child health supervisor. This grant is distributed by the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, through Phase 2 of the funding Kansas received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the county memo.
“I think it’s a really good deal actually,” Ford said.
The health department is looking into extending this after the pandemic as well, Spencer said.