Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved buying a mid-sized sport utility vehicle for $28,172.75 for Russel Stukey, director of Riley County Emergency Management.
Stukey will use this vehicle for work.
Chairman John Ford said this purchase was “pretty straight-forward” and needed because of Stukey’s job; he works in both the county emergency management and fire departments.
Officials said 50% of the funding will come from fire and the other half will come from the emergency management/capital improvement project fund; commissioners in November approved the cost split. The commission Thursday approved the purchase authorization.
The county will purchase the SUV from Don Hattan Chevrolet in Wichita through state contracting pricing. Stukey said he contacted local dealers, and they couldn’t compete with the state’s price and declined to submit a price.