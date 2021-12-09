Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved subdivision regulations in conjunction with the Manhattan city government after both passed new development codes.
The commission passed the regulations as part of an interlocal agreement between the county and city governments. The agreement outlines regulations for subdivision, land divisions, administration and procedures in unincorporated areas of Riley County within the Manhattan Urban Area.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city, said the bulk of the code remains the same. Some language and added engineering requirements were added to the document.
In other business:
Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Nichols, military community liaison from the chamber, updated the commission on some of the chamber’s work. Nichols said that Fort Riley gave a community tour of the base in October and is looking to do that again in the spring. Smith said he’s working on ways to support entrepreneurship in the community. “There needs to be some startup capital to help some of these businesses either get started or purchase a business,” he said.
Commissioners also approved an Office of the State Fire Marshal grant for the fire district of $3,400 for fire safety equipment. The fire district will use the money to buy new helmets for firefighters.