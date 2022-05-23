Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a mid-year pay increase for all county government employees.
Riley County Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Ward said she asked for the increase to ensure the county is competitive in the area for jobs. Starting July 1, Ward said employees would get a 10.5% bump, which will cost $1.2 million this year. The funding is coming from unused personnel costs.
Ward said this is Phase 1 of two-phase increase. Officials are still working on the details of the second phase and how much it will cost.
Commission chairman Greg McKinley said this is a good way to get the first step and get things started.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said the county needs to be looking forward to how to fill empty positions and provide the right services for citizens.
Commissioner John Ford said the problem will not be fixed with the two adjustments.
“We’re going to be coming back and the city is going to be coming back to it, and RCPD is going to be coming back to it, the school districts are going to have to come back to it,” Ford said. “Part of the challenge I have is how do we fix this?”
Ward said the county government implemented a salary study in 2009, but it immediately began to deviate from the approved pay scale by not approving further pay increases after the pay study. The county also did not offer employees a cost-of-living increase in 2010, 2011 and 2017.
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said the first phase is to get the county caught up where the county did not do its due diligence, not because of inflation.
“I have been here long enough I understand the pressures you have with taxpayers completely, and that is why commissions in the past, a few of them, did not do it because they wanted to say we’re trying to keep taxes low,” Vargo said.
Female toplessness allowed
Women in the unincorporated area of Riley County will no longer be prohibited from exposing their breasts in public.
Commissioners unanimously passed an amended resolution for public nudity in the unincorporated area of Riley County to allow female toplessness.
Officials said the amendment is to align Riley County’s public nudity laws with a legal interpretation from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, of which Kansas is a part.
In 2019, the 10th Circuit court entered a preliminary injunction against Fort Collins, Colorado, saying that it likely would find an ordinance that banned female toplessness unconstitutional. The city changed its law, settling a civil suit with a woman who said the ordinance was a violation of women’s equal rights.
The county’s actions come more than two years after the city government amended its code to allow female toplessness. The Manhattan City Commission unanimously amended the city’s public nudity resolution on Oct. 15, 2019.
Other business
The commission unanimously approved two position requests.
Shelly Williams, Riley County community corrections director, requested permission to fill a urine analysis tech position, which administers the drug tests for people who are in drug court. The position is paid through grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Ward said it would be a permanent position because the corrections department plans to continue receiving the grant. She said if the county no longer got the grant, commissioners could terminate the position if they did not want to continue with it. Pay for the position has not been determined.
County Appraiser Anna Burson requested to fill a county appraiser position for personal property. The position will become open on May 31. The positions help with customer service functions at the office and help with personal property evaluations.
In addition, Lori Feldkamp, Big Lakes Developmental Center director, told commissioners she is asking for a 3% increase in her budget for 2023 because of gas and transportation costs. The funding from the county is currently $243,000.
The commission didn’t take action on the Big Lakes budget.