Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a $5,000 loan from the county’s general fund for financing the Lakeside Heights sewer and water enlargement project.
This project will enlarge sewer and water systems in the neighborhood, which is in north Riley County near Tuttle Creek Lake.
“Some homes are getting only sewer, some are only (getting) water, and a few of them are getting both,” said John Ellermann, public works director and county engineer.
The loan will pay for bills as they arise, officials said, including rights-of-way, title work and easement costs associated. The county will receive 6% interest on the loan and get the payment back once the project is done.
A county resolution states that when money is borrowed from the general fund, the money must be paid back with 6% interest.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
Approved to proceed with an agreement for future renovations on the fourth floor of the Riley County office building. The fourth floor houses Sunflower CASA, or court-appointed special advocate services. The bid value is $104,823, and Sunflower CASA has identified grant funding to cover this cost. CASA will come back with an agreement for the county to sign by February. These renovations will keep all three agencies — Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC), the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and CASA — in one location, as well as renovate it to fit the needs of the agencies, said Carson Kober, CASA director.