Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a lease with New Hope Church for the creation of an alternate care site to provide a location for coronavirus-related services.
The site will operate at 419 Holiday Drive just off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, a property owned by the church. Officials said no patients are currently at the facility, but it is available for use once needed.
Chairman Marvin Rodriguez signed the lease during Thursday’s commission meeting.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said the county decided to rent the site because of the anticipated need for it with the number of patients at the hospital and number of people with the illness in long-term facilities. As of Wednesday, there were 13 active cases associated with four active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, according to the Riley County Health Department (RCHD).
Officials said once the site begins operating, RCHD could use it as a shelter with rooms for people quarantining, for contact tracing space or as a swabbing station. The site would be available for community members, emergency service personnel, health care providers and workers. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan would refer patients to the site.
Officials said the site’s main purpose will be to transition positive patients from hospital care back to long-term care facilities. Meadowlark Hills will provide staff and resources to the care site.
Riley County will pay for the site, which costs $21,000 per month for the initial six-month lease term. Additionally, the county will pay for utilities and maintenance of common areas.
In the spring, the county chose Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel, at 115 Blue Earth Plaza, as the site for the alternate care site. New Hope Church fits the area’s level of need, officials said, and saves the county money.
The county did not formally sign a lease with the Holiday Inn, but officials said it costs around $100,000 to rent out a hotel monthly.