Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a lease for an indoor COVID testing facility for inclement weather months.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs asked the commission to approve an indoor testing location for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), who has been running a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in a Manhattan Town Center parking lot. The indoor testing location is 3019 Anderson Ave, where the old Landmark bank is.
The lease agreement begins Tuesday and will last through April. The health department will pay $3,500 per month in rent; KDHE will reimburse those payments.
Fire station
The commission unanimously approved a special use authorization to construct a new rural fire station.
The Riley County Fire District is proposing a new station to replace the Ashland fire station at 2920 W. 40th St. The new station would be at the same location.
Riley County Planner Bob Isaac said the current building is undersized to house newer fire trucks. Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said officials are figuring out funding for the station.
Senate bill
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman discussed Senate Bill 325, which would allow the building of commercial wind or solar farms in all Kansas counties. In documents, the only restriction is the land must be zoned for industrial use.
“That opens up a host of uses that are allowable in the industrial zone," said Amanda Webb, Riley County planning and special projects director. "So we have to think about when we zone a piece of property what those uses could wind up being."
The consensus from commissioners was they didn't want the state legislature to approve the bill because it would require rezoning agricultural land to industrial land.
Rural economic board
The commission unanimously approved the term lengths for the proposed Rural Economic Advisory Board.
The term lengths are two members would serve for one year, two would serve two years, and two would serve three years. Thereafter, those members or new ones can be appointed to a three-year term.
The rural economic development board will consist of six members of the public, plus the county extension director (Gary Fike), a county extension staff member (John Jobe), and a staff member of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (Daryn Soldan).
So far, the county has received applications from Gordon Hibbard, Kent Glasscock, Brenda Jordan, Ron Wilson and Jada Sharp. The commission hasn’t voted on these applications.
The county government wants to create the board to develop more ways for rural residents to continue economic development outside of the city and find more ways to attract businesses and opportunities for the rural part of Riley County.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
- The official bank depositories for the county
- Amending the Senn Road bridge replacement project. The contact amount decreased by $250 for a final cost of $380,449.
- Amending the capital improvement fund for radios and lights for the new emergency medical services SUV. The price increased by $14,000 for a total cost of $120,000.
- Buying 40 new Dell computers for $18,000.