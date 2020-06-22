Riley County commissioners Monday unanimously approved a contract with consulting firm Witt O’Brien’s to help the county with assessing and distributing funds meant to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
Witt O’Brien’s, based out of Washington, D.C., will assist Riley County with the $14.9 million it is receiving from the federal government to help with the coronavirus. Based on a population of 74,232, the county will receive $201.99 per person, said Tami Robison, budget and finance officer. Sedgwick County has hired Witt O’Brien’s for similar services, officials said.
“I think this is the best avenue for our approach based on the timeline,” said commissioner Ron Wells.
The cost for hiring Witt O’Brien’s will not exceed $150,000, according to a county memo.
Riley County will not use all of the money it receives from the federal government as it plans to distribute some of the money to the city and other entities in the county.
Local attorney Joe Knopp talked to the commission about some concerns he had about the initiative.
“I would be interested in getting the best information from as many people as we can before rushing into this one,” Knopp said.
He urged Riley County to be cautious moving forward.
“Before we all get bamboozled by somebody who thinks that they’re going to save us some money, we ought to think about forming a cooperative (with Leavenworth, Douglas, Butler, Reno and Saline counties),” he said.
Knopp said he picked those counties because they are similiar in size.
Robison said hiring Witt O’Brien’s will help them look for other avenues for funding. She said it will save the county money overall.
“So by spending $150,000 or less, it’s going to allow us to get and maximize as many grant funding that’s available out there,” she said.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
Discussed the upcoming tax foreclosure auction, planned for 10 a.m. Friday at 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd. There are 17 properties available, according to a county memo.