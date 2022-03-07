Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a request to apply for multiple Kansas Department of Health and Environment grants for the health department for 2023.
Health department director Julie Gibbs said the department is applying for close to $1.3 million for the county and $31,810 for the Wildcat region (Geary, Pottawatomie and Riley counties). The grants represent several different categories for funding:
- State formula — $67,915 to support public health clinic services.
- Maternal and child health — $206,679. It requires a 40% match from the county, which is budgeted.
- Immunization action program — $9,060 to support vaccines for children.
- Family planning — $302,974 to support Sexually Transmitted Disease treatment, human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, family planning education and services. It requires a 40% match from the county, which is budgeted.
- Local public health emergency preparedness (PHEP) — $49,578 to support training and events for Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties.
- Regional PHEP (Wildcat Region application) — $31,810 to support training and events for Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties.
- Child care licensing — $265,779 to support enforcement of childcare regulations in Riley, Geary, Dickinson, Pottawatomie and Clay counties.
Gibbs also spoke about immunization action plan (IAP) grants and epidemiology and laboratory capacity (ELC) grants. According to Gibbs, these grants are supplemental, and the department can use the money for COVID-related items.
- Health equity grant funds — $79,848 and $116,995 to promote health equity and access to vaccinations.
- Staffing and infrastructure — $48,000.
- Care resource coordination and expanded testing — $6,000.
- Expanding infrastructure — $160,068 for updating infrastructure for supplies and updates to its health trailer.
Emergency
management
Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey told commissioners the county is a testbed for a start-up company, OpsCentral, looking to implement new fire technology software.
The software brings together information as a reference tool for emergency responders. Maps, personnel apparatus resources, weather conditions and incident pre-plan documents will be available in one dashboard. Stukey said the county is not paying to be a part of the study and has no obligation to sign a contract with the company.
Additionally, Stukey said the county is updating its emergency action guides for fire, severe weather and active shooter scenarios.
He said each department needs to have its plan, which needs to match other departments throughout county buildings.
Stuckey said officials will look at active violence training and might run through an active shooter drill.
aTa bus
Anne Smith, director of the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, said she expects the federal mask mandate for public transportation to end on March 18, but it has not been confirmed. She said ridership is slowly increasing, and they have gotten back to about 50% ridership pre-COVID.
Smith said the agency has two projects going on in partnership with the city government. She said the agency has about $1 million in federal transit funds that would be used to put in two bus shelters at 600 Poyntz Ave. and a bus shelter at Fremont and N. Manhattan Ave. She said officials are getting the projects ready for bid.