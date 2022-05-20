Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement between Riley County Community Corrections and K-State’s sociology, anthropology and social work department to evaluate the adult drug court program.
The U.S. Department of Justice gave the county a four-year grant on Dec. 9 to establish the adult drug court. Part of the grant requirement is to have an evaluation plan that includes strategies to collect, review and use data to better program performance.
According to meeting documents, $60,000 of the $550,000 grant will go to K-State to help with the evaluation.
The program is meant to help non-violent drug offenders with alcohol and other drug dependency problems remain sober. This could include criminal offenders, juvenile offenders, and parents with pending child welfare cases.
Commissioners also unanimously approved applying for a juvenile reinvestment grant. The county has gotten the grant since fiscal year 2018. This year’s grant would be $67,000, which would help pay for 75% of the Youth Court Immediate Intervention Program Coordinator. The rest of the funding comes from other state grants.
Health department
Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said the county is “pretty healthy” overall as she updated the commission on county health rankings.
The rankings are based on a variety of reviews of national and county data.
Some negative trends she talked about included an increase in the percentage of death with alcohol involvement from 24% to 27% in 2021. The county had a sexually transmitted infection rate of 737 per 100,000, down from 785 in 2021 but up by 121 in 2018. The percentage of children in poverty is at 18%, up from 13% in 2021.
Positive changes for the county include 6.4% of babies born at low birth weight, which is below the state level of 7.2%. She said the teen birth rate is trending down with 10 per 100,000, below the state’s rate of 22. Mental health providers per 100,000 is 268 for the county compared to 214 for the state.
Teresa Garcia, clinic coordinator, said walk-in visits have risen since allowing them in March. In March, the clinic reported 217 walk-in appointments, and in April, they reported 626. Residents came in for COVID vaccines, family planning, immunizations, TB skin test/reads, and miscellaneous visits.
Garcia also said the department is partnering with USD 383 in July to have a clinic to provide general vaccinations and records for residents who do not have them.
Commissioner John Ford recommends taking the mobile unit out to get more people vaccinated.
Garcia said the department will organize a back-to-school event that offers health screenings and physicals and vaccinations for children up to middle school.
Other business
The commission unanimously approved requests by Public Works Director John Ellermann to fill two positions.
He requested to fill an equipment operator II position. The person is responsible for operating construction equipment, maintenance equipment and other tools. They also perform tasks to maintain roads, bridges, culverts and drainage structures.
The second position is for a traffic control supervisor. It is a full-time budgeted position. A traffic control supervisor maintains and constructs traffic control structures on roads and bridges. The position will be open internally for two weeks.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a temporary environmental health assistance contract.
Perry Piper, Riley County Health specialist, is out on extended authorized leave. Officials said he is the only employee qualified to do his job. Amanda Webb, planning director, recommended the county hire Lisa Davies, a retired sanitarian to perform fieldwork. The fieldwork includes soil evaluation, private wells and wastewater systems.
The contract is $50 per hour for up 16 hours per week for 12 weeks for a total of $9,600. Her payment will come out of the planning and development department.