Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a design contract for $144,400 with SMH Consultants for a wastewater lagoon facility at University Park.
Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann said residents and county staffers had a general consensus to move forward with a lagoon system. Ellermann said the design should be complete in July.
In August, the county approved a $1,750 fine for sewer violation from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency for failures within the University Park Wastewater system to meet regulations regarding treated wastewater.
University Park is a development on the west side of Tuttle Creek Lake in an unincorporated part of Riley County. The county oversees the sewer district.
The Mercury also reported that pH limits of discharged sewage fell below the minimum level of 6.0, indicating a greater level of acidity than allowed. The EPA reported that such discharges occurred multiple times between 2015 and 2021.
Earlier this year, the county agreed to pay SMH Consultants $57,160 from the University Park Benefit District Capital Fund to analyze equipment and treatment processes, as reported in The Mercury.
Land request
Ruth Parker of the Tatarrax Hills Homeowners Association board came to the commission asking for the county to give a lot of land back to the neighborhood after it was given to the county in 1994, according to Parker.
Parker said that if the county does not use the lot, the north Manhattan neighborhood wants to turn it into a place for kids to play or a picnic spot and keep it as a green space. A home cannot be built on the lot because utility lines run through the property.
The county appraiser’s office will have to determine a classification for land and if it will be tax-exempt.
Commissioner John Ford said he doesn’t see a scenario where the county is going to do something substantial with the lot.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
Providing $6,909 in funding for Sunflower Children’s Collective for IT and security equipment, internet, and a new copy machine. The funding will come from economic development funds. Commissioners said for the 2024 budget, Sunflower CASA will need to present under appropriations.
Big Lakes service agreement for $217 for transportation costs. The commission also approved supporting Big Lakes to apply for a Kansas Department of Transportation grant for replacing a bus. The grant is for $10,000.
An emergency management performance grant (EMPG) application. The Federal Emergency Management Agency program assists in sustaining an all-hazards emergency management program. Meeting documents say the grant is performance-based. Riley County has participated in the EMPG grant program for 20 years. In 2021, the county received $33,368 in federal funding passed down from the state government.