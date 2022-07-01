Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a design contract with Anderson Knight Architects for a new ambulance station in Leonardville.
The county is entering into a $87,875 contract with Anderson Knight.
Commissioners on Monday tabled the vote because they wanted to remove a classroom and training area from the design. On Monday, EMS director David Adams said that removing the training/classroom will save about $100,000 in building expenses. The previous design contract with Anderson Knight included the room for $99,100.
The building includes an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, common area and storage. The proposed location is two lots on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The proposed cost for the lots, owned by the Leonardville city government, is $15,000.
Commissioner John Ford said construction costs will still be close to the $1.5 million in allotted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners also approved replacing Tabor Valley Bridge. The bridge is intersected by Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. Public Works Director John Ellermann estimates construction costs to be $255,000. The funding for the project will come from federal reimbursements in the capital improvement fund. Meeting documents say the bridge is structurally deficient and is on an annual inspection list.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved upgrading the jury box in Division 3 courtroom at the district court. The upgrades include short walls that would support juror-shared monitors. The total cost for the project is $9,200, which will come from CARES funding. Upgrades are expected to start on July 11.
- Approved buying an IBM iSeries server for $37,817. Corey Meyer, IT/GIS director, said the old server is outdated. The replacement is primarily for the clerk, treasurer, and appraiser’s offices. Money for the project will come out of the capital improvement fund.
- Tabled buying a Chevrolet Traverse. The original request was for $26,000, but the SUV’s price increased by $11,200 for a total of $37,200. The commissioners want to explore other options for getting a vehicle. Those options include searching for used cars or a cheaper versions of vehicles.
- Passed an out-of-state travel request for County Appraiser Anna Burson to travel to Boston to attend the International Association of Assessing Officers conference and workshop.
- Approved filling a Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Coordinator position for the health department. The position is funded through Aid to Local PHEP and Wildcat Region grants. The position ensures all staff receives emergency response and safety training. The position is also in charge of completing the Aid to Local Public Health Preparedness grant application and reports sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
- Approved naming a private road as Prairie Falls Lane. The road is off of W 59th Avenue. Two properties will be readdressed because of the new naming.
- Approved the Food and Farm Council Food Master Plan.