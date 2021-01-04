A new subdivision with 18 lots is coming to Riley County.
Riley County commissioners Monday unanimously approved the creation of Peterson Ranch, a subdivision of single-family homes to be developed north of Manhattan near Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Thomas Wiard Road, west of Tuttle Creek Lake. Commissioners had to change the zoning from agricultural to residential.
“I think the good thing here, too, is it’s out in the rural part, but it’s not so far out in the rural part,” said commissioner John Ford. “Got a lot of services and stuff right there.”
Lot prices will start at $70,000 and go up to $200,000, said owner Lynn Blecha. The subdivision is about 174.01 acres.
“It’s going to be a great asset for the county,” said chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
Transfer station break-in
Additionally, officials reported someone or a group of people broke into the county’s transfer station over the weekend. Because of this, officials decided to close the station Monday morning. The Riley County Police Department is working on the scene and gathering details. Officials did not have any other details on the break-in.
Recognition
of outgoing
commissioners
During the meeting, the county recognized Rodriguez and commissioner Ron Wells before their tenures end next week.
Incoming commissioners Greg McKinley and Kathryn Focke will replace Rodriguez and Wells at next Monday’s meeting; they will join Ford.
Rodriguez served District 2 for four years.
“It’s been great,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve learned a lot. I appreciate everything that everyone’s done. I’m sure that the next two commissioners coming up will do a great job. Riley County is a great place to work.”
Wells served District 3 for eight years, which he called “an honor.”
Ford thanked both men for their service and said he enjoyed working with them.
Commissioners also recognized Debbie Regester, register of deeds. She served for 20 years before retiring.