Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the adult services comprehensive plan for 2023 without pay raises.
However, Shelly Williams, Riley County community correction director, told commissioners that the state government could eventually provide the money for employee raises. Commissioners passed the comprehensive plan for $349,904 in allocations with the intent to revisit later.
Williams said Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget amendments included additional funding for the Department of Corrections grants for a 5% pay increase for staff. The state government has finalized the amendment, but Williams said the House and Senate budget committees agreed to add the additional funding.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a $315,779 juvenile service comprehensive plan for 2023 without pay raises as the county waits to see about additional state funding.
Pawnee Mental Health
Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services, said the organization is getting ready for its summer camps for children with serious emotional disturbances. She said the first is June 1-3 at Mission Creek. She said this camp is designed to be more personally challenging.
The other camp will be Aug. 2-4 at Rock Springs Ranch. Cole also said Pawnee will have a camp for younger children at White Memorial Camp. In her report, she said the state budget bill included additional staffing resources at state hospitals and funding for crisis stabilization units.
In other business, commissioners also:
Signed a mental health proclamation for May.
Approved a highway use permit for Larson Construction to bore a new water service at South 40th Street and McDowell Creek Road.