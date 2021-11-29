Riley County commissioners on Monday approved a contract with Archive Social to keep records of the government’s social media interactions.
Archive Social, a company based in Durham, North Carolina, will have access to the county government’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, to archive communication between the public and the government.
The company will archive the communication for public record and archival purposes or if a legal matter arises. The cost to the county was prorated at $2,988 for 2021.
Without this service, officials said Riley County might not have access to all conversations with the public through social media.
“If we need to go back, find out what a Twitter discussion was that involved the county ... this company will be able to get that information and actually store it for us,” said Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman.
In other business
Commissioners approved an additional $5,000 to the cost of an ambulance, bringing the price to $275,000. Riley County EMS Director David Adams asked commissioners for the additional money because Chrysler, the ambulance manufacturer, is no longer offering lower pricing for government agencies, effective immediately.
Holeman said the county is working to fill a vacant position on the indigent defense panel. Holeman said he intends to schedule an interview with an applicant and Riley County commissioners in December. The panel is comprised of six attorneys who serve as “independent contractors” for the county. The attorneys provide defense services for criminal defendants who can’t afford lawyers. Riley County commissioners select the attorneys on the panel.
Vivienne Uccello, former public information officer for the Manhattan city government, began her role Monday as the Riley County public information officer, replacing Alice Massimi.