Riley County roads will continue to be part of the Native Stone Scenic Byway for years to come.
Riley County commissioners Monday unanimously approved making permanent the county’s portion of the byway, which highlights natural limestone and the structures made from it. Riley County initially approved the designation in 2015, and it was in effect for two years.
“We believe that the extension of the Native Stone Scenic Byway through Riley County provides the county with many benefits,” said Cheryl Collins, director of the Riley County Historical Museum.
Officials said a hearing was planned for 2017, but was never held, prompting Monday’s public hearing and discussion.
There is no fiscal impact, officials said, though being part of the byway means getting the benefit of the marketing and tourism signage associated with it.
“I think this is a wonderful thing, and we need to continue with it,” said commissioner John Ford.
The roads designated as part of the byway include K-99 north through Alma, K-18 west through Zeandale, and K-177 south to I-70.
“We think that this scenic byway, the Native Stone Scenic Byway, is such an enhancement to the entire Flint Hills region, but certainly to Riley County,” said Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau.