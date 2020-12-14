Riley County commissioners on Monday approved increasing the 2020 budget by $27 million, in what amounts to a routine clerical move. Most of the additional money this year comes from federal government’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
The commission annually adjusts the budget toward the end of the year to account for whatever additional spending the county plans to do. It doesn’t affect tax rates or require additional spending.
The expenditures for the adopted 2019 budget for affected funds totaled nearly $58.4 million, and the amended budget the commission approved Monday increased expenditures to almost $85.4 million, which is a 46.2% increase.
Most of the increase is attributed to the $14.9 million Riley County received in federal CARES Act funding, which it distributed to organizations, government entities and businesses to cover the costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The approval increased the general fund by $6 million to $40.7 million, which accounts for grants, transfers between accounts and increases for general services.
It also upped its share of the Riley County Police Department’s fund by $249,000 to almost $5.4 million and the community development block grant fund from $0 to $167,000.
The amendments impacted funds including community corrections, radio infrastructure project, emergency medical services grants, county auction, health department, capital improvement, rural fire capital improvement and fire station projects.
County budget and finance officer Tami Robison said the rest of the increases are typical year-to-year, and the county may not actually spend all the budgeted dollars. It’s not uncommon for the county to increase the budget by $10 million or more.
The county follows a calendar year budget, so the final day of the budget year is Dec. 31.