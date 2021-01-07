Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a 50/50 cost share agreement with Lynn Blecha of Manhattan to pave Thomas Wiard Road going into a new subdivision.
Blecha is developing Peterson Ranch, a 27-lot subdivision of single-family homes north of Manhattan near Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Thomas Wiard Road, west of Tuttle Creek Lake.
Thomas Wiard Road will serve as an access road to the subdivision.
On Thursday, commissioners agreed to the contract, which states the county’s payment will not exceed $40,000.
“I appreciate your signatures,” Blecha said to the commission.
The estimated cost for paving the road is $70,000-$80,000. Commissioners approved the creation of the subdivision Monday. Lot prices will start at $70,000 and go up to $200,000, Blecha said earlier this week. The subdivision is about 174.01 acres.