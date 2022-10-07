Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved a design agreement for the new EMS headquarters.
The county will pay $884,150 to Archimages Architecture of Lenexa to design the project. This includes a $768,000 basic design fee, $38,150 for fixtures, furnishings, and equipment, and $78,000 to design a third floor over the administration area. Officials said all expenses will come from coronavirus-relief funding.
In July, Archimages estimated that the project would cost $12.3 million, including site work, building construction, furniture, appliances and services.
The 17,500-square-foot building will include administrative offices, training rooms, an emergency operations center, a back-up site for emergency communications, and a full EMS station.
The new building will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
The commission on Thursday also approved a request for qualifications for a construction manager at risk for the project. When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
In other business:
Noxious weed director Michael Boller announced that tree trimming will begin the second week of November. The department will work with the public works department. Boller said there isn’t specific areas that are going to be targeted.
Amanda Webb, planning and special projects director, announced a new building permit software program launched Sept. 19. Users can apply for, check the status of, pay for and receive permits issued online. People can still submit paper copies and pay over the counter.