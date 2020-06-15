Riley County commissioners Monday approved a 5% reduction in commissioner salaries for 2021.
This reduction is $10,091, lowering the total wages and benefits for the three commissioners from $201,812 to $191,721.
Each commissioner gets $67,270.66 in total compensation, which would be reduced to $63,907. Commissioners are consider full-time employees.
This measure is one of a few the commission is taking to reduce costs in the budget to help with financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
The proposed 2021 budget is an 0.816-mill decrease from the 2020 budget. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Commissioners are looking at a property tax rate of 42.2 mills in 2021, down from 43.06 mills in 2020.
A property owner who paid $495.19 in county taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $490.15 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The commission also approved adding a receptionist position in 2021, with an annual salary of $36,821.31.
County treasurer Shilo Heger asked the commission to fill the position now until the end of the year, which the commission approved.
“We still have six more months of the year,” Heger said. “I know this position you’re talking was for next year’s budget, but we really do have a need for it now.”
The commission plans to discuss the budget further Thursday.