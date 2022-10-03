The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimously approved the 2023 budget after officials addressed a $10 million mistake.
Riley County’s budget, which now sits at $80.7 million, had an additional $10 million because of internal transfer money that budget and finance officer Darell Edie said he shouldn’t have included in the 2023 budget. Edie said this included American Rescue Plan Act money and other federal funds.
In September, the county published a total budget of $90.7 million, which would have been a $17 million increase from 2022 instead of the actual increase of about $7 million.
Edie, who is also a member of the Manhattan-Ogden school board, told The Mercury after sitting down with the budget auditors, he realized he did not need to include money transfers in the budget. Edie said he has been working with the auditors on the 2021 audit and the 2023 budget.
“I wouldn’t say it was missed because all the parts were in there, you know,” Edie said. “The first thing you do is make sure all the parts are there, and then you whittle it down to what is truly necessary there. This is a piece that isn’t truly necessary.”
Edie said the county published an incorrect budget because he was pressed on time, and “that’s when mistakes happen.” This is Edie’s first year working for the county and its budget process.
Although there is a drop in the total budget, it does not affect property tax rates, and the mill levy and property valuations remain the same.
The county decreased its mill levy by 0.74 for 2023 for a total rate at 42.21 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This means the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government of the school district, which sets its own tax rates.
Because of the mistake, the commission postponed the budget approval scheduled for Sept. 19, and the county had to submit another legal ad for the budget. The state requires counties to submit a legal ad to their county’s newspaper of record — The Mercury in this instance — prior to a budget hearing and vote.
The general fund budget increased from $42.2 million to $44.9 million, which is a 6.5% increase from the 2022 budget.
In other changes, the capital improvement fund, which contains funding for county infrastructure projects, increased by $2.8 million, or 64%, from $4.3 million to $7.1 million, and the Riley County Health Department’s budget increased by $695,897, going from $4.6 million to $5.3 million, a 15% increase.
In other business
The county is moving along with the north county EMS station project in Leonardville.
David Adams, county EMS and ambulance director, said officials are hoping to have a special use permit approved by the Leonardville City Commission on Tuesday to allow the county to build the new facility on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The county previously bought the land from the Leonardville city government for $7,500.
The north county EMS facility in Leonardville will house two employees and will include a laundry room, exercise room, medication/supply/safe room, office, kitchen, living area, ambulance bays, bathroom and bedrooms. The county has alloted $1.5 million for the project.
The county is working to build the facility to reduce ambulance response times for the north county after many years of complaints from residents. Riley County EMS currently has four stations — all of them in Manhattan.
Downtown Manhattan Inc. also reported that the organization is moving from its 323 Poyntz Ave. office.
Downtown Manhattan Director Gina Snyder said the group is moving one block down to the 400 block of Poytnz Avenue. She said she expects the move to happen in a couple of weeks.