The Riley County Commission on Thursday approved coronavirus-related aid disbursements totaling $14.9 million to local municipalities, schools and local businesses and nonprofits.
Riley County received its first round of federal funding distributed through the state government in late July. The county’s budget and planning committee and Witt O’Brien’s, a risk management and emergency response consulting firm, came up with a plan to distribute the funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The allotments break down as follows:
Governments
- Riley County: $4,573,990
- Manhattan City: $2,998,847
- Riley City: $51,570 20
- Leonardville City: $ 24,659
- Randolph City: $8,952
- Ogden City: $114,618
Schools
- USD 383-Manhattan: $1,072,544
- USD 384-Blue Valley: $33,600
- USD 378-Riley: $107,760
- Manhattan Catholic School: $ 41,920
- K-State: $2,446,250
- Manhattan Christian College: $19,375
- Manhattan Area Technical College: $61,750
Businesses, other
- Locally-owned small business program: $2,500,000
- Non-profit businesses: $500,000
- Riley County Police Department: $288,400
Entities will have until Nov. 30 to spend the money and any remainder will be returned to the county for redistribution.
The requests were based on estimated costs incurred because of the pandemic from March 1 through Dec. 30.
The county’s allocation, for example, includes costs related to setting up a mobile swabbing station, contact tracing, revamping IT and related training and obtaining personal protective equipment for all departments.
Tami Robison, county budget and finance officer, said the committee has not yet determined reimbursement methods but will work with individual entities to ensure they receive their funding.
For businesses, she said, the committee will work with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce to create a program for small businesses and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation will oversee the nonprofit funding program.
Robison said though the county had $14.9 million, it received requests totaling $16.8 million. Robison said the committee considered that anything missed in the first round of funding could possibly be covered in the second round, as well as looked at guidance from the federal government.
“We did have to make adjustments no matter what, and that was even without considering businesses or nonprofits,” Robison said. “... I feel like the committee did a great job of putting their heads together working with the consultant to try to help the community the best way we could.”