Riley County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of new computer equipment totaling $112,072.
During Thursday’s meeting, information technology and geographic information systems director Cory Meyer requested approval to purchase 40 desktop comuters for $36,722 and HPE Alletra Storage for $75,350. HPE Alletra is a storage device.
HPE Nimble Storage Device, which the county currently uses, which was purchased in July 2017. However, Nimble was bought out by Hewlett Packard. The currently used storage device is almost full and its warranty is ending.
The purchase includes three years of support and service necessary for setup along with data transfer.
Commissioner John Ford asked if it was possible to diminish the amount of wiring in the commission seating area.
Meyer said that the IT department can do that and is also looking into new microphones so that less room is taken up.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked if it was possible to have less harsh screens on the computers. Meyers said that some county buildings have LED screens and that it is easier to read those.
The commissioners also unanimously approved moving $13,120 from Juvenile Intake and Assessment to Juvenile Case Management for personnel needs.
These are two accounts under Juvenile Services but because of the large amount being transferred, the commission is required to give approval.
This money will be used for the purchase of vehicle brakes, a conference room table, tablets for JIA on-call and other miscellaneous office supplies. It will also be used for personnel budgetary needs.