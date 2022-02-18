Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved building an EMS facility in north Riley County and providing interim services.
The county still needs to determine the costs and facility location. Commissioners plan to use federal coronavirus stimulus funds to pay for the facility. The facility would include living quarters for staff and a garage to house vehicles and equipment.
In the meantime, Riley County EMS director David Adams said the county will put two paramedics at the Leonardville fire station. The paramedics will have an SUV and equipment to respond to calls until an ambulance from Manhattan can get to the scene. The paramedics will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adams said he expects to have that service ready in the summer, but the county needs to hire more people before assigning staffers to Leonardville.
Riley County commissioner Greg McKinley said he was pleased with the turnout at the special meeting last Thursday at which people advocated for an ambulance specifically in north Riley County. A couple hundred residents filled the Leonardville Community Building, and some told stories about what they said is a long-standing issue of excessive wait times for ambulances.
McKinley said the new facility isn’t going to be anything fancy. “It’s a small house with an oversized garage,” he said, adding there will be a kitchen and some sleeping rooms.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she has heard and seen enough and wants to get things moving forward. “My thoughts are that we need service or care,” she said. “It’s not equal for the kinds of services up there as we are getting here in the city.”
Commissioner John Ford said he is OK with using federal funds to build the facility, but he has concerns about operational costs and staffing.
“There are still some things that we still need to discuss and work through and find the best possible answer to that and not just in the present but for the longer term, for future generations,” he said.
Other business
Kurt Moldrup, interim Riley County Police Department director, talked about two recent shootings in Aggieville.
Joshua Leslie Cummings, 20, Fort Riley, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery for a shooting that happened on Dec. 12 inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St. Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, Fort Riley, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for a Feb. 5 shooting on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of Moro Street that killed fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21.
“It’s important to point out over the course of these two instances, we are talking about three individuals from the military,” he said. “That doesn’t count the probably thousands of military individuals that were down in Aggieville all through that time that did nothing, other than support our local economy.”
Moldrup said he wants to continue making it to public meetings. He also wants other RCPD officials to make appearances throughout the country to continue the community involvement that Moldrup said former RCPD director Dennis Butler did well.
County Extension Agent Gary Fike talked about cost estimates for paving parking lots by Bishop Stadium at CiCo park. He said it would cost about $842,000 for materials. Fike said he was presenting the paved lots as an idea.
Fike brought up paving the lots for the fair, football games and track meets. Fike said he would like to look at it being a county, city, and school district project since all entities use the lot.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs requested to fill a health equity nurse position. The position is a full-time nurse position in the clinic, primarily working with COVID-19 vaccination. The staff nurse performs direct nursing services for patients in general and satellite clinics.