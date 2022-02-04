Riley County appraisers say single-family homes in Manhattan and immediate surrounding areas could see a 10% to 14% increase in their taxable property values this year.
Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry told The Mercury on Friday about the potential level of increases. He said the housing supply is not meeting the demand in Manhattan, and residents are willing to pay more for a home.
McHenry on Thursday updated the county commission on the local real estate market.
County appraisers annually provides new valuations for all properties.
The county government is legally required to set property valuations close to the price of home sales.
McHenry said the median ratio of sales price to valuation has to stay between 90% and 110%. For example, a house that’s valued at $90,000 and sells for $100,000 would produce a 90% ratio.
The county’s median sales ratio is 90.3%, which is the lowest since the statewide reappraisal in 1989. In January 2021, the median sales ratio was 97%.
McHenry said the ratio has dropped because home sale prices have increased compared to the appraisal value. McHenry said to get that number back up home values need to reflect sale prices.
“We’re seeing that the market grew substantially, and we need to catch up to those sales prices to make sure that we’re fair and equitable with the values that we place on the properties for taxpayers,” McHenry said.
McHenry said the county has had 32 real estate sales in 2022; 27 of those are home sales. The median sale price is $195,250, and the average sale price is $246,218. In January 2021, the median sales price was $193,500, and the average sales price was $215,794.
The appraisers office will send out 2022 valuation notices to property owners this month.
In other business, the commission:
- Announced a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Leonardville Community Center to discuss the north county ambulance services. Commissioners are giving people 3 minutes to speak. They want to avoid repeated and identical comments. Visual and personal attacks of private citizens will not be allowed. Riley County EMS/Ambulance director David Adams will attend the meeting.
- Unanimously approved three bids and sent them back for recommendation for two “jaws of life” fire extrication sets: Rescue Specialist LLC, from Salina, bid $52,270; Weis Fire and Safety Equipment, from Salina, bid $57,963; and Danko Emergency Equipment, from Snyder, Nebraska, bid $57,420.
- Unanimously approved two reports for the noxious weed department. Noxious Weed Director Michael Boller told commissioners that they have to approve the reports before sending them to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
- Tabled appointing Tom Taul as the sanitary code hearing officer, so officials can decide the pay structure for Taul. The commission will consider the appointment again next week. The payments will come from the general fund.