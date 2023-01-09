Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson said property values will go up in 2023 based on ongoing calculations.
Burson spoke during the Riley County Commission meeting Monday. She said the office is in the process of calculating property values for 2023 and expects to send change of value notices in the mail by the end of February.
She encouraged property owners to contact the appraiser’s office if they have questions after they receive their notices. They have until March 27 to schedule an appeal, Burson said.
She said so far values in Riley County are reflecting a national trend of rising property values.
“I’ve been saying it since I started in May, looks like the values could be going up, and now with the analysis completed, I can confirm, property values will be going up for 2023,” Burson said.
The median home sale price for the county in 2023 is $215,000, up from $204,900. According to a statement from the appraiser’s office, the average sale price of homes is up 10% to 17%. The same number for commercial properties is up 0% to 5%. Burson said the office is still finalizing setting property values and expect to send notices by Feb. 24.
In other business, commissioner John Ford was sworn in for his second term. Ford, who ran unopposed, was re-elected in the general election in November. District judges John Bosch and Grant Bannister also were sworn in after Riley Countians voted to retain them in the election.
Riley County EMS/Ambulance Director David Adams presented information to the commission about two ongoing EMS construction projects. Adams said he received initial drawings of potential exterior designs for the north county EMS station in Leonardville and the EMS headquarters in Manhattan. Adams said he expects to request bids for the north county project in the first quarter of this year. The contract negotiations between the county and BHS Construction for the headquarters project is ongoing.