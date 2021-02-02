The average value of a single-family residence in Riley County decreased about 1.5% in the past year, according to a new report from the county appraiser.
During Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting, county appraisal analyst Allen Todd gave an overview of the local housing market for the year. The field was not as hard hit as officials had feared during the pandemic, and the market was “largely flat to good” compared to the previous year, he said.
“What is going on in one part of town may not be happening in another,” Todd said. “The demand for certain types of housing changes ... Considering all the bad things we’ve been dealing with over the last year, I would say the residential market is doing pretty well.”
The appraiser’s office looks at a number of factors, like the number of sales or filings for defaulted mortgages, to see how the market is faring, and no one measurement can indicate its standing alone.
While the average value of a single-family residence decreased slightly to $213,975, the impact varied. Todd said the value of about half of properties in Riley County went up more than 1%, about a third went down more than a 1% and the rest either rose or declined minimally.
Housing values are determined by the county appraiser annually, and they impact property tax bills.
The average sale price also dipped slightly from about $217,000 to $216,000, which Todd attributed to a typical market fluctuation.
Meanwhile the median sale price, or middle value of all Riley County homes is about the same as it was in 2019 at $192,000. Some places are selling for more, Todd said, but it depends on things like the condition of the residence, the type of home and what neighborhood it is in.
He said people, including college students, are now placing more emphasis on newer or renovated residences when buying or renting, so the condition of a property is more of a driving point on how or whether a place sells than before.
Sales of Riley County residential properties in 2020 came in at a 10-year record high of 941 sales, Todd said. For comparison, the previous high was 815 in 2015 and 2016.
Though there is no comprehensive way to measure this effect, he said, the number may be influenced the existence of more real estate agents in the market than in past years.
Interest rates on mortgages also have dropped to record lows.
Todd also said the county saw a 10-year record low number of filings for defaulted mortgages in Riley County District Court last year, with 22.
He added the demand for homes has been higher, but the inventory of homes on the market has been low, probably about half of what it typically is by January.
“What is happening is when you have a house that’s really made ready for the market, and you price it with a real estate professional, those homes are selling quickly,” he said. “Sometimes in just days, sometimes a full list and then in a few cases, it’s ‘I’ve got multiple offers.’ ... The for sale by owner market is not there. That’s probably COVID-related. People would rather deal with a realtor and make sure things are (done) a certain way.”