A Riley County appraiser analyst says the average home valuation has increased more than 7% in the last year.
Allen Todd spoke to Riley County commissioners on Monday to discuss the local real estate market.
He told The Mercury the average valuation for existing single family homes in Riley County increased 7.21% between 2021 and 2022. He said the increase in Manhattan is 7.43%
Meanwhile, the average valuation for single-family homes in Riley County is $229,682. The average in Manhattan is $244,865.
The taxable value of real estate is determined by the county appraiser annually. Those appraisals directly affect property tax bills.
Todd also said that the county is seeing a low median sales ratio, which indicates how appraisal values compare to home sale prices.
Todd said sales ratio is the valuation divided by the sales price. Ideally, the county wants that number to be 1.0, meaning the home sold for the appraised value. According to Todd, 83% of sales were below the 1.0 mark last year.
The county appraiser’s office is mailing the 2022 change-of-value notices Wednesday to property owners. The mailing will include a change in property values.
Flint Hills MPO
Flint Hill Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Director Stephanie Peterson updated the commission on future road projects.
The MPO wants to add an auxiliary lane on Interstate 70 from the I-70 and K-18 interchange to the Fort Riley Henry Gate interchange. The lane would help relieve traffic congestion, Peterson said. She said the organization is looking to add the lane on the eastbound side of I-70. She didn’t yet have information about possible funding.
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) also proposes creating a one-lane roundabout for the off-ramp at I-70 to slow cars down. The cost for the design is around $3.1 million, Peterson said. She expects the project to be state and federally funded.
Additionally, Peterson said the MPO is looking to add a roundabout at U.S. Highway 24 and Kansas Highway 113, just south of Tuttle Creek Lake. Peterson expects construction for that project to start in April 2024. Funding for the project will come from the Highway Safety Improvement Fund Program and state funds; the estimated cost is $6.4 million.
Other business
Riley County commissioners unanimously approved a contract with GovBuilt for planning and development permit software for $99,000. Commissioners issued $110,000 in capital improvements funds for the software in November. The contract also includes annual fees: $25,150 for the first year and $26,407 for the second.
Annuals fees are subject to a 5% increase each year.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman spoke about a bill in the Kansas House that would allow agriculture producers to run pipelines through the existing right of ways in the county either through the right of way, under to road, or down the road.
“The bill does not say what is in the pipeline, it simply said a pipeline used by an agriculture producer, and we’re talking private producer, to put a certain pipeline through Riley County right of way and doesn’t say what’s in the pipeline,” Holeman said.
Holeman brought up things like natural gas or electrical could be in the pipelines. He and Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann talked about adding a provision to the bill. Holeman and Ellermann want the bill to include a provision for whoever is running a pipeline to be a part of the one-call system so construction crews know exactly where the pipeline is if their maintenance to the road, they can find it. State officials discussed the bill Monday afternoon.