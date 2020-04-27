A 23-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 45 cases.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the new case Monday morning. Uccello did not release any other details about the case.
Officials announced a 35-year-old Riley County woman tested positive for the virus Sunday, which was the county’s 44th case.
As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 3,328 cases, 120 deaths and 496 hospitalizations.
KDHE reported 11 cases in Geary County, nine in Pottawatomie County and 45 in Riley County on Monday.
In addition, Riley County residents can now participate in a survey to report symptoms during the coronavirus outbreak. A link to the survey is available at rileycountyks.gov.
The confidential survey will help determine how the virus is spreading in the community, officials said.