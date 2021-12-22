Riley County recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to a report from the Riley County Health Department.
This is a decline from the previous report on Dec. 16, when the department reported 139 cases. There were 227 active cases in Riley County, as of Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was caring for 16 COVID-positive patients on Wednesday. Ten patients were on the medical floor, and two of the patients were fully vaccinated. Six patients were in the ICU on ventilators. All of the patients in the ICU were unvaccinated.
Officials said no cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Riley County as of Wednesday.
“Please take extra precautions this holiday season and consider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already done so,” health department director Julie Gibbs said in the report. “The omicron variant is surging across the nation and local hospitalizations are on the rise. As much as we would all like COVID-19 to be behind us, we still need to exercise caution. Vaccinations continue to be our best defense and can help prevent hospitalizations.”
The rate of positive tests increased during the last week, going from 6.88% (Dec. 5-11) to 7.59% (Dec. 12-18). The two-week rate was 7.28%, down from 7.52% in the Dec. 16 report.
Since the pandemic began, 8,861 people in Riley County have tested positive for the virus and 65 people have died.