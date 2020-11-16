The Riley County Health Department recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The number is a new record high for a single reporting period. The previous high, 178, was announced in the last report on Friday.
The Health Department also announced 54 new recoveries. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 11 positive patients and two patients under investigation.
As of Monday’s report, there have been 2,987 cases in Riley County since the pandemic began.
Of those, 551 are active, 2,422 are recovered, and 14 people have died of the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment on Monday confirmed 7,234 new cases statewide since Friday. There were 10 new deaths and 104 new hospitalizations since then.
KDHE has recorded 122,741 cases and 1,266 deaths in Kansas since the pandemic began.