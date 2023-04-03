A review of Riley County’s animal control policy is on hold after local animal control officers said they are not enforcing the policy in the county.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox said Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting he learned at a recent joint meeting with Manhattan, Riley County and Pottawatomie County officials that enforcement had stopped a couple of years ago.
“I’m just disappointed that the county had to find out about the lack of enforcement so many years after the fact, and we were never notified about it at the time that it occurred,” Cox said.
Cox said a committee has been reviewing the county animal control policy, which dates back to 1988, but wanted input from the commission on whether or not to continue.
“It makes any policy we adopt unenforceable,” Cox said.
The Manhattan City Commission in February discussed the possibility of transferring employment of animal control officers to the Riley County Police Department. Animal control officers do not have authority outside of Manhattan city limits but RCPD dispatches them to animal-related calls. The animal shelter supports six small communities around Manhattan, as well as Pottawatomie County, through individual contracts. Riley County does contribute to the shelter budget.
Cox said he was aware of that discussion but did not consider that it would have an impact on the policy review.
County commissioner John Ford said he also was surprised to learn that officers were not enforcing the county policy because the shelter receives money from the county.
“We’ve been paying $60,000 for nothing,” Ford said.
Ford also said the county is responsible for RCPD facilities and if animal control would become part of it, he would not want to be responsible for a facility in Pottawatomie County, where the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said the review should stop until the discussion concerning animal control and RCPD concluded.
“There’s no point in writing something if in the next year or two they’re going to change the way the whole thing works,” he said.
Cox said he would pause the review of county policy until a decision was made regarding folding animal control into RCPD.