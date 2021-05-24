After the Riley County Commission’s latest cost adjustment on Monday, the Riley County Police Department firing range project is now 50% more expensive than initially estimated.
The initial approved project cost was about $1.5 million in 2019. With Monday’s action, the cost now sits at $2.285 million.
“As you can see, we went way, way over estimated costs,” Board Chairman John Ford said. “The range itself was rather expensive to build and we actually saved a little bit on it, but dirt work and accesses, everything else, they just add up.”
The project is funded through the county’s capital improvement program, which comes from property taxes.
Monday’s project cost adjustment adds $60,000 for recently installed water lines at the fire range near Tabor Valley and Zeandale roads that the county approved on Feb. 22.
Officials said amending budgets for county capital improvement projects are not uncommon as costs of material and labor may change from original estimates.
The 25- and 50-yard shooting ranges is completed, and officers are using them for training purposes. The site also has a building for a classroom, eating area and firearm cleaning area.
RCPD built a new firing range after the county’s lease agreement with the Seymour family, the landowners of the previous range, ended.
When fencing is installed at the range, officials said the entire project will be “more or less” done. They previously said they hope to have more training buildings, covered space for vehicles or a driving course in the distant future.
RCPD expects to have a public open house for the range in late June.