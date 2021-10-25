Riley County agreed to expand its 911 response system contract to include the Kansas State University Police.
The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimously approved providing the K-State Police with Next Generation 911, an internet-based service.
The upgrade allows more accurate caller location as well as texts to 911. The upgraded service allows K-State Police more access to information when 911 dispatchers rely a call to them about an on-campus situations.
K-State will pay the $19,300 additional annual cost.
In other business
Riley County Commissioner John Ford presented a service plaque for the late Cheryl Collins to the museum staff for her years of service to the Riley County Historical Museum. Interim director Allana Parker accepted the award and spoke on behalf of the museum about Collins, who died last month. “She was a champion of history,” Parker said. “A steadfast leader and genuinely kind to everyone she met, and a dedicated and proud member of the Riley County community who she shared her time and talents very generously.”
Riley County commissioners approved a highway use permit for Evergy to install a utility line 200 feet north and south of Angelias Way along Little Kitten Creek near Keats Park. Construction is expected to start Nov. 1 and end Nov. 30.
As of Monday morning, 1,235 people have participated in advance voting since it started in Oct. 13. County clerk Rich Vargo said he didn’t have a direct comparison for this same time during the last city and school elections in 2019. In 2019, 2,456 people participated in advance voting. Advance voting, which is on the second floor of the Riley County office building at 110 Courthouse Plaza, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The final day of advance voting is 8 a.m. to noon Monday. Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. You can find your polling location and other voting information on the Riley County website.