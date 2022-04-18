Riley County Commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to an Environmental Protection Agency order that sets a compliance timeline for the University Park Sewer Benefit District.
The University Park Sewer Benefit District treats domestic wastewater from district residents and landowners that is discharged into Tuttle Creek Lake.
According to meeting documents, the EPA has found that the facility is failing to comply with sewage limitations and failing to conduct analysis properly.
During an inspection, an EPA representative found that the pH standards of the chlorine secondary standards in the facility laboratory were out of date, the facility’s analytical equipment was not calibrated according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and facility personnel did not keep records of when the equipment was calibrated.
The compliance order states that the county needs to submit a compliance report to the EPA and a copy to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for achieving compliance by Aug. 1 to bring the facility into compliance by Sept. 1, 2025.
The plan has to summarize quarterly reports to KDHE. The plan has to describe in detail the action being taken and work to complete to bring the facility into compliance. The plan also must include a proposed schedule for completing the proposed action or work.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said the county is going to cooperate with the EPA because it doesn’t have a choice.
In January, the Mercury reported the commission unanimously approved seeking a request for qualification to hire an engineer to help the county develop a facility plan for the University Park Sewer Benefit District, which is west of Tuttle Creek Lake and north of Manhattan.
Officials said they didn’t know how much it would cost.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
A bid from Schilling Construction for an asphalt overlay project for $1.18 million.
A ground maintenance contract with Rothwell Landscaping to provide grounds services for 2022 for $19,602.