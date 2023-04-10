The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimous authorized participating in a nationwide settlement agreement in an opioid lawsuit.
Five companies, Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, agreed late last year to provide settlement funds to the cities and counties who opt into the settlement by the April 18 deadline.
While the exact payout for each entities hasn’t been determined, the total settlement is estimated to be several billion dollars, Clancy Holeman, Riley County counselor, said during the meeting. By participating in this settlement, Riley County will have to waive its ability to sue these five companies on their own.
Holeman related this to a previous settlement that Riley County participated, which was the initial national opioid litigation with three pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmersounceBergen — and one manufacturing company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., paying out the settlement. The Kansas Attorney General’s office estimated the county will receive $1.1 million over the next 18 years by participating in the previous settlement, according to the commission agenda report.
Along with authorizing the settlement signing, the commission voted to allow the filling of a full-time custodial position and four to six seasonal laborer positions. The custodial position has a salary range of $15.50 to $16.43 per hour, according to the agenda report. The salary range for the seasonal laborers is $14 to $14.84 per hour, according to the agenda report.
The county typically hires two seasonal laborers to handle park and fair maintenance, but John Ellermann, public works director, said requested four to six people to work a total of 4,680 hours. This would require approximately $47,673.29, which is in the budget, according to the agenda report. By hiring more staff and scheduling more hours, Ellermann said it will help alleviate stressors during the season such as the county fair, which takes approximately a month to conduct.
The commission passed the measure with a 2 to 1 vote. Commissioner John Ford opposed, saying it seems like the county is doing fine with two seasonal laborers, and the county might not actually hire all of the positions.
Commissioner Greg McKinley, who voted in favor of the positions, said the county should try to hire them.