The Riley County Health Department has adopted a five-day isolation guideline for COVID infections, following new national standards.
The health department announced Tuesday that it’s adopting the new guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), effective immediately. Last week, the CDC lowered the isolation guideline from 10 days to five when someone has tested positive for COVID.
“The most significant changes to the guidelines relate to the number of days for quarantine and isolation in certain situations,” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said in a written statement. “We have remained consistent with KDHE and CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so.”
The new guidelines from the CDC and KDHE are as follows.
If you test positive for COVID: Isolate
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, stay home for five days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house and should continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID: Quarantine
If you have been boosted, completed a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of Johnson and Johnson within the last two months: Wear a mask around others for 10 days, and get tested on day five if possible. If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.
If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna over six months ago and are not boosted, completed the primary use of Johnson and Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted, or are unvaccinated: Stay home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days. If you can’t quarantine, you should wear a mask for 10 days. Get tested on day five if possible. If you develop, symptoms, get a test and continue to stay home.
Gibbs said the county continues to see increased calls for testing and vaccine appointments.
“As more people seek testing appointments and resources, it may take longer to get test results,” Gibbs said. “Please stay away from others if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID and follow the advice of your doctor.”