Riley County has two new coronavirus outbreaks in the Sigma Kappa and Gamma Phi Beta sororities at Kansas State University, officials said Tuesday afternoon. Sigma Kappa has six cases, and Gamma Phi Beta has five cases.
The number of active cases in some outbreaks also increased since Friday: those are Homestead Assisted Living (from six to nine), K-State fraternity Theta Xi (five to 10), K-State sororities Alpha Delta Pi (10 to 12) and Kappa Kappa Gamma (eight to nine).
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests out of the total tests taken for the past two weeks is 32.3%, officials said. Two weeks prior, the percent positive rate was 34.27%, officials said Tuesday.
An outbreak is when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place. Twelve of the 15 active outbreaks in Riley County are associated with greek houses.
Since Friday, Riley County added 121 new positive coronavirus cases; of those, a total of 95, or 79%, are in the 18- to 24-year-old age group, officials said.
There are 15 active outbreaks in Riley County:
K-State fraternities
- Delta Sigma Phi, 20
- Phi Delta Theta, 21
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 5
- Theta Xi, 10
Sororities
- Alpha Delta Pi, 12
- Alpha Xi Delta, 7
- Chi Omega, 6
- Gamma Phi Beta, 5
- Kappa Delta, 7
- Kappa Kappa Gamma, 9
- Pi Beta Phi, 5
- Sigma Kappa, 6
Other
- Homestead Assisted Living, 9
- Kansas State University football team, 12
- USD 384 Board of Education/administration building, 7
Officials said the location for the free coronavirus testing event Wednesday in Manhattan changed to Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park because of weather. Those who come to the event will drive through the barn north of Pottorf Hall to get tested. Volunteers will then place donated food in the trunk of the vehicle, officials said.
The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas National Guard is providing the free testing.