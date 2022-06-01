The state’s Office of Vital Statistics has reported two additional COVID-related deaths for Riley County, bringing the total to 87.
Riley County health officials revealed this in a COVID update Wednesday.
A 79-year-old vaccinated man tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on April 26. The man did not receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, an 86-year-old vaccinated man tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 22. He received one booster dose of the vaccine.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) verifies COVID-related deaths through death certificates. KDHE reviews COVID-19 deaths in the death registration system and updates the totals with any missing deaths.
KDHE has identified 32 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County between May 21-27 for a rate of 43.1 per 100,000 people. That put the county in the moderate category, which is 10-49 per 100,000 people. The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 32 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 101 per 100,000, placing the county in the high level.
With 15 new cases, Pottawatomie County has a 61.5 per 100,000 incident rate, and Wabaunsee County, with 5 new cases, has a 72.1 per 100,000 incident rate, placing both counties in the substantial category.
There have been a total of 13,822 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths in Riley County. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for one COVID-19 positive patient.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.